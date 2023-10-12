Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have released dashcam and body worn camera footage of Jamie Barrett’s dangerous driving as a reminder to others of the potentially fatal consequences of getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol.

The 30-year-old was seen driving dangerously as headed north towards junction 26 for Kimberley and Nuthall on September 14 in a black Ford van, at one point veering all the way from lanes one to four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A concerned witness, who reported what he saw to the police, said Barrett’s erratic driving was as though he was shaking his steering wheel quickly from left to right.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police arrested Barrett after finding him drunk and asleep at the wheel of his van after swerving around dangerously on the M1

Barrett narrowly missed other vehicles on the busy route and damage caused to the van suggested he had crashed into the motorway barriers as he was driving.

The van eventually came to a stop in the live lane one near the Kimberley junction after running out of fuel.

Barrett was slumped behind the wheel and he was awoken by officers he began to speak incoherently and his speech was slurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrett, of Lincoln Road, Faldingworth, Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, was arrested following a roadside breath test.

In custody, he then provided a sample of 84 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

He was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving over the legal alcohol limit.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on October 3 where he was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work.

Sergeant Louis Jamieson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Barrett was driving on a busy motorway whilst under the influence of alcohol.

"It was more luck than anything else that no-one was injured, the consequences don't bear thinking about.

“This case serves as a stark reminder that those who drink and drive are never in control of their vehicle and are selfishly putting the lives of other road users at risk.