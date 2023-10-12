News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Drunk driver was asleep as he swerved around on M1 at Kimberley and Nuthall junction

A drink-driver was found slumped fast asleep at the wheel after swerving all over the M1.
By John Smith
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 16:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have released dashcam and body worn camera footage of Jamie Barrett’s dangerous driving as a reminder to others of the potentially fatal consequences of getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol.

The 30-year-old was seen driving dangerously as headed north towards junction 26 for Kimberley and Nuthall on September 14 in a black Ford van, at one point veering all the way from lanes one to four.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A concerned witness, who reported what he saw to the police, said Barrett’s erratic driving was as though he was shaking his steering wheel quickly from left to right.

Police arrested Barrett after finding him drunk and asleep at the wheel of his van after swerving around dangerously on the M1Police arrested Barrett after finding him drunk and asleep at the wheel of his van after swerving around dangerously on the M1
Police arrested Barrett after finding him drunk and asleep at the wheel of his van after swerving around dangerously on the M1
Most Popular

Barrett narrowly missed other vehicles on the busy route and damage caused to the van suggested he had crashed into the motorway barriers as he was driving.

The van eventually came to a stop in the live lane one near the Kimberley junction after running out of fuel.

Read More
Mansfield man will lose job fitting tags on criminals after drink in works van

Barrett was slumped behind the wheel and he was awoken by officers he began to speak incoherently and his speech was slurred.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barrett, of Lincoln Road, Faldingworth, Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, was arrested following a roadside breath test.

In custody, he then provided a sample of 84 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

He was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving over the legal alcohol limit.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on October 3 where he was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was also banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work.

Sergeant Louis Jamieson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Barrett was driving on a busy motorway whilst under the influence of alcohol.

"It was more luck than anything else that no-one was injured, the consequences don't bear thinking about.

“This case serves as a stark reminder that those who drink and drive are never in control of their vehicle and are selfishly putting the lives of other road users at risk.

“If we have reason to believe you are driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, we will pull you over and we will ensure you are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”