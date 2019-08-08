Drunk driver hit tree in Rainworth ferrying pals back from pub

A drink driver crashed into a tree in Rainworth after he returned to collect his pals from the pub in the early hours, a court has heard.

Police found Daniel Reffin lying on the grass verge "on his back and in some pain", on Rigg Lane, at 5.30am, on February 16.

There were three drunk men nearby and substantial damage had been caused to the front end of his Renault Clio, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

A test revealed he had 118 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood, when the legal limit is 80 mlgs.

Matthew Taylor, mitigating, said Reffin drank five pints of beer at the pub after work, and returned home at 9pm, but agreed to collect his friends.

He misjudged a corner when driving his friends home, he said.

"He held his hands up right from the beginning," Mr Taylor said.

Reffin, 28, of Ousebridge Drive, Carlton, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £120, with a £30 government surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned for 12 months, but was offered a drink-driver's rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 91 days if completed before March 6, 2020.

