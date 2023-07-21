News you can trust since 1952
Drunk driver from New Ollerton sparked concerns by driving ‘all over the road’

A drunk driver caused concern when other motorists saw him driving “all over the road” in Mansfield, a court heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read

Police became aware of Daniel Dovaston when he suddenly slammed on the brakes of his white Vauxhall Astra, on Shaftsbury Avenue, on July 1, at 11.50pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Lynette Holland, prosecuting, said a passing motorist told the officer they had been following the car because “it was all over the road”.

The officer followed and saw him swerving into the nearside kerb and back out again.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com)Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com)
Dovaston was struggling to walk when he got out of the car, Ms Holland said and his behaviour switched between being calm and shouting to be let out of the police vehicle.

A breath test revealed he had 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

The court heard he has one previous conviction dating back to 2008 from the youth courts.

Dovaston, a support worker, admitted drink driving .

The 30-year-old, of Hathaway Road, New Ollerton, told magistrates: “It was totally wrong. I have had to have time off work. I know I shouldn't have done it and it's my own fault.”

Dovaston was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned from driving for 24 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he completes it before November 30 next year.