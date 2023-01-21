News you can trust since 1952
Drunk-driver arrested after crashing car while twice over the limit on busy A-road near M1

A drunk driver was taken into custody after colliding with a crash barrier on a major A-road.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 8:18am

The man was arrested after Derbyshire Police’s armed response unit was called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A617 between Mansfield and Chesterfield.

The driver had crashed into a roadside barrier on the busy route, at Heath, close to Junction 29 of the M1 at Doe Lea.

The driver was found to have been behind the wheel while over the legal limit for alcohol.
In a tweet, a DARU spokesperson said: “He also failed a roadside breath test with a reading of twice the limit. Why risk people’s lives? One in custody, vehicle recovered.”