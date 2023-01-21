Drunk-driver arrested after crashing car while twice over the limit on busy A-road near M1
A drunk driver was taken into custody after colliding with a crash barrier on a major A-road.
The man was arrested after Derbyshire Police’s armed response unit was called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A617 between Mansfield and Chesterfield.
The driver had crashed into a roadside barrier on the busy route, at Heath, close to Junction 29 of the M1 at Doe Lea.
In a tweet, a DARU spokesperson said: “He also failed a roadside breath test with a reading of twice the limit. Why risk people’s lives? One in custody, vehicle recovered.”