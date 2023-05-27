Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team have now released images of just some of their find after officers executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant in the village.

A team spokesman said: “Shown in the images is just a portion of what was destined for the streets and will soon be heading for destruction.

"We want to highlight the dangers of Cannabis Grows which include electrical fires which can completely destroy properties including adjoining properties.”

Some of the drugs recovered.

Anyone who suspects a ‘grow’ is asked to look out for the following signs and report them to police:

Bright lights on during the day time;

Fans can be heard throughout the day;

Strong smells of cannabis;

Blinds/curtains closed all day.

The force can be contacted on via derbyshire.police.uk, on Twitter @DerPolContact, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.