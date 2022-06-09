Drugs recovered after men flee car in Mansfield

Police said the car was initially spotted by a roads policing officer on Padley Hill, Mansfield, waiting to turn into Stockwell Gate.

However, a police spokesman said, ‘after noticing the presence of a marked police car, the driver changed direction and drove way’.

The car stopped the grounds of Mansfield Community Hospital and three man ran in different directions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply.

Police gave chase and one suspect was detained in the incident on Monday, June 6, at about 7pm.

Police officers said a significant quantity of drugs were found in the boot of a car after it was stopped by police.

The car was spotted by a roads policing officer as it waited on Padley Hill, Mansfield, to turn into Stockwell Gate at around 7pm on Monday evening.

After noticing the presence of a marked police car, the driver changed direction and drove way.

Moments later the car stopped in the grounds of Mansfield Community hospital and three men ran in different directions.

The officer gave chase and one of the suspects was detained.

A large vacuum-packed bag of cannabis was discovered in the boot of the vehicle.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply and later released under investigation.