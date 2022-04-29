Drugs find after police called to reports of knifeman in Huthwaite

Officers were called to a house on Sutton Road, Huthwaite, following reports of a man carrying a knife.

A search of the house then took place, with officers uncovering the remnants of a cannabis grow inside.

Nottinghamshire Police said the drugs were seized and growing equipment destroyed following the search yesterday, April 28.

No illegal knives were discovered by police inside the house, but a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of a class B drug.

He remained in police custody.

Sergeant Clint Gloyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Tackling drug-related activity in our communities is a key priority for us as a force, so anything we can do to take drugs out of circulation is certainly a good thing.