Kingsley Radford was driving a BMW when police began to follow him on Bishop’s Walk in Church Warsop after he failed to stop at 4.45pm on May 5 last year, said prosecutor Sanjay Jerath.

Radford travelled at ‘extremely high speeds’ in residential areas – where the speed limit is only 30mph – and reached a top speed of 80mph in a 60mph zone.

He travelled fast over speed bumps and crossed the white line to drive on the wrong side of the road before swerving back, Mr Jerath said.

Kingsley Radford was driving a BMW when police began to follow him. Image used for illustrative purposes.

At one point officers thought he was going to lose control and they backed off.

The ‘prolonged pursuit’ took him along the A60, through Cuckney and ended in Boundary Walk, Langwith, when the child was found in the back seat.

Blood tests later showed he had 80 mcgs of cocaine, when the limit is 50 mcgs, and 4.5 mcgs of cannabis when the limit is 2 mcgs.

"I think this is in the category of crown court sentencing," said Arjun Madahar, for Radford.

Radford, 29, of Ridgeway, Langwith Junction, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance or a licence, and driving while under the influence of cocaine and cannabis when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He received unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on July 9.

Radford was given an interim driving disqualification and a probation report was ordered.