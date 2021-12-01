James Sewell, aged 45, of Beechwood Close, Skegby, admitted driving when the proportion of a controlled drug, benzoylecgonine, exceeded the specified limit. He was banned from driving for a year, fined £120 and told to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Hayden Revill, 23, of Stoneyford Road, Sutton: Admitted assaulting a police officer and failing to surrender to court. He was was given a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Natasha Maunder, 34, of no fixed abode: Admitted two counts of arson, destroying a bin and part of a hedge, and bush and tree, in Forest Town. She was jailed for 19 weeks.

Read the latest stories from Nottingham Magistrates Court.

James Docherty, 46, of Cottage Lane, Warsop: Admitted being drunk and disorderly and using threatening words or behaviour at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £300 costs.

Samuel Burton, 30, of Long Lane, Watnall: Admitted possession of cocaine and driving when the proportion of a controlled drug, benzoylecgonine, exceeded the specified limit, on Derby Road, Kirkby. He was banned from driving for a year, fined £460 and ordered to pay a £46 surcharge and £135 costs.

Amy Weston, 35, of Ashvale Road, Tuxford: Admitted failing to provide a breath specimen in Mansfield. She was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, banned from driving for three years, given 10 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Brian Smith, 33, of Meden Bank, Stanton Hill: Admitted criminal damage and two counts of assault. He was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and must pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Dudley, 48, of Sherwood Road, Rainworth: Admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance. He was given a 12-month community order with 90 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for three months and must pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

Rishi Bajaj, 31, of Atkin Lane, Mansfield: Admitted supplying a Ford Ka in an unroadworthy condition and stating it had a valid MOT, on May 7, 2020. On November 1 he was fined £6,000 and ordered to pay £1,080 costs and a £190 surcharge

Edward Dolan, 32, of Victoria Street, Newark: Admitted resisting a constable at Mansfield bus station. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

William Gamble, 35, of Rowan Close, Forest Town: Admitted theft from Tesco, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, theft from Boots, Mansfield, and breaching a suspended sentence for theft and battery. He was jailed for 16 weeks, fined £50 and ordered to pay surcharges totalling £162 and £5 costs.

Russell Hornblow, 61, of Muskham Court, Mansfield: Admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance. He was banned from driving for six months, fined £233 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Matthew Clay, 52, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield: Admitted theft and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for a year, given 10 rehabilitation days, banned from entering Sainsbury’s in Chesterfield and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kyle Pidduck, 29, of Cox's Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted obstructing a constable, failing to stop and criminal damage. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £22 surcharge, £85 costs and £100 compensation.

Marcus Shipley, 34, of George Street, Mansfield: Admitted possession of cannabis, driving without a licence or insurance and breaching a community order given for theft and criminal damage. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for a year, given 150 hours of unpaid work, fined £150, ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs and given six penalty points on his licence.

Connor Edwards, 28, of Kendal Close, Kirkby: Admitted taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for 15 months, given a 12-month community order with five rehabilitation days and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £95 surcharge.

Latest cases at Chesterfield and Derby magistrates’ courts include:

Duncan Elmore, 31, of Alder Way, Shirebrook: Convicted of possessing a sword in a public place and committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence. He was jailed for 36 weeks and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

Dylan Collins, 27, of Bruner Avenue, Shirebrook: Convicted of drugs possession. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.