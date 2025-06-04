Drug gang jailed for 130 combined years – after supplying drugs to Mansfield, Sutton and Hucknall

Gang members who flaunted their wealth while flooding communities, such as Mansfield, Sutton, and Hucknall, with drugs and exploiting children have been sentenced to a total of 130 years in prison.

A total of 12 offenders were sentenced on Tuesday, (June 3), for their involvement in the lucrative County Lines conspiracy following an investigation by Nottinghamshire Police.

The group was actively selling millions of pounds worth of Class A drugs on an industrial scale in various towns – with their lines allowing them to supply drugs in Sutton, Mansfield and Hucknall.

A further drugs line connected with the gang was found to be active as far away as the Aberdeen area of Scotland.

Members of the gang sold heroin and cocaine to vulnerable addicts using bulk phone messaging and sophisticated marketing techniques.

Officers have identified 13 different drug lines connected with the group.

County Lines

County Lines is a term used to describe gangs supplying drugs to other parts of the UK using dedicated mobile phone lines.

The gangs frequently exploit children or vulnerable adults to move and store drugs – using violence and coercion to force people to do their dirty work.

Officers say they need the public’s help to identify victims and offer them the support they need.

As the gang developed a huge customer base – more than 1,400 customer numbers were identified and 33,000 bulk marketing messages were sent out.

In order to maximise their profits, the group produced their own crack cocaine and used bulking agents to increase the weight of the drugs.

Some of the group armed themselves with weapons, including blank and live firearms, to safeguard their enterprise.

The police investigation also revealed the gang recruited children as young as 16 to do the dangerous work of transporting and dealing the drugs.

While others were doing their dirty work, members of the group posed in photographs and professionally choreographed music videos flaunting their profits with expensive cars, watches and bottles of champagne.

12 offenders were in the dock to be sentenced by Judge Mark Watson.

Members with local connections who were sentenced include Godpraise Bouwen, aged 22, who was responsible for two of the group's most lucrative drug lines operating in Hucknall and Spalding, as well as the wholesale supply of drugs.

Laquarne Fogo, aged 20, described as a habitual knife-carrier was directly involved in the production of crack cocaine for the group and was trusted to control a drug line operating in Sutton for a period.

Amang Kanyi, aged 25, was convicted after trial and found to be an enthusiastic member of the group involved in running drug lines to Coalville, Mansfield, and Long Eaton.

For the full sentencing list, see www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/news/nottinghamshire/news/news/2025/june/county-lines-drug-gang-jailed-for-combined-years/.

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Class A drugs ruin countless lives and the trade in these substances brings misery to our communities.

“That is why we devote so many hours of police work and have specialist teams working on cases like this to disrupt and shut down drug lines.”

The Detective Inspector expressed gratitude to the officers who worked on the case and conveyed the police's sympathy for the many victims of the gang.

This includes the vulnerable individuals they coerced into selling drugs, the unfortunate addicts who became their customers, and the communities affected by the gang's activities.