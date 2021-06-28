Drug-fuelled Mansfield pervert forced teenager to perform sex act

Rhys Allmand had been pursuing the female, who was 19 at the time, in the weeks leading up to the attack, Nottingham Crown Court was told on Monday, June 28.

And in the hours leading up to the incident, Allmand, 34, of Derby Street, had sent a number of messages to friend, stating his intention to have sex with the woman – who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Crown Court, where Rhys Allmand was sentenced

Prosecuting, Mark Watson told the court that as the woman got up to leave, Allmand grabbed her and pulled her on top of him and then forced himself on top of her.

The court was told he removed her bra and inappropriately touched her before pulling out his penis and made her perform the sex act.

His victim was left with PTSD after the incident in February 2018 and ‘described her life as being permanently changed’.

“He had invited her round for drinks and during the course of the evening he had said certain things to her, such as he wanted to (have sex) with her and that he was feeling horny,” said Mr Watson.

“He must have come to his senses at some point because he told her he was sorry and that he’d got his wires crossed.

“He was arrested and maintained that the incident had been consensual up until his day of trial, when he changed his plea.”

Allmand, who has a previous conviction for violence, admitted sexual assault at a hearing earlier this year.

Mitigating, Matthew Smith said Allmand – who had consumed cocaine before the incident – had previously had a successful career in the hospitality sector but left his employment following his arrest to spare his employers’ embarrassment.

Allmand was given a 21-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and must comply with a four-month electronically-monitored curfew for four months.

He must also complete 30 rehabilitation activity days with the Probation Service and a programme for sexual offenders.

Judge Julie Warburton also issued a restraining order to run until further notice, preventing Allmand from contacting his victim, and placed him on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.