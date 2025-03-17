Drug dog operation enhances night-time safety in Mansfield

Two Nottinghamshire Police drug dogs recently put paw to pavement alongside officers to deter drug use and further increase public safety in Mansfield’s night-time economy.

Dougie and Oakley alongside their handlers PC Nicola Crabtree and PC James Sills were joined by Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden to undertake Operation Guardian which saw seven stops made with one person found in possession of drugs, showcasing the power of deterrence the increased presence made to potential drug users and dealers.

The operation, which took place on 8 March 2025, saw over 12 officers and two dog handlers deployed to target drug users and dealers, and to deter criminal activity, all contributing to a safer night-time environment in Mansfield.

The operation was enhanced by Safer Streets funding of £333,000 allocated to Ashfield and Mansfield which provided additional officers to join the existing team on the night.

PD Dougie on the job.

Operation Guardian was just one of many interventions across Mansfield town centre with newly installed CCTV and a refreshed Ask For Angela campaign – which gives women who feel unsafe on a night out the offer of discreet support from venue staff - also being rolled out across the town centre over the past year.

The operation also forms part of a broader strategy to create a safer night-time economy in Mansfield. In addition to these policing measures, the Safer Streets programme has supported a youth diversion scheme delivered by Switch Up.

Outreach workers have been liaising with Council Community Safety Officers to support vulnerable young people – some of whom have benefitted from mentoring and boxing tuition at the Switch Up Community Hub on Barringer Road.

These combined efforts are designed to deter criminal behaviour and offer positive alternatives for at-risk youth.

Commissioner Godden alongside Councillors Jackson and Ellis and PC James Sills

Local Neighbourhood Policing Teams have also initiated “early night-time check-ins” – carrying out venue checks, patrols, and proactive monitoring to remove individuals causing disorder early on.

Rhiannon Elizabeth, pub manager at The Garrison Micropub in Mansfield town centre, welcomed these measures. Previously facing challenges with drug users and antisocial youths near her venue, she now feels significantly safer.

“Anything can happen in dark, shady corners, so anything that can be done to ensure those locations are covered with CCTV is a good thing. I live in central Mansfield, about a 10-minute walk from the pub, and I can honestly say I feel much safer,” she said.

“Having more people around to help out is reassuring. If anything were to happen, it’s comforting to know there’s St John Ambulance close by in a medical emergency.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden, who attended the operation alongside Councillors Angie Jackson and Caroline Ellis from Mansfield District Council, said: “Operation Guardian is a clear demonstration of how targeted investment through the Safer Streets programme can transform our town centre.

“By adding extra officers, dog handlers, and support from partners, we are not only disrupting criminal activity but also creating a safer environment for both residents and businesses.

“This operation, along with complementary measures like enhanced CCTV and proactive early night-time patrols, underscores our commitment to making Mansfield an even safer place for everyone.”

Mansfield District Commander Kylie Davies echoed this statement, adding: “Operation Guardian is just one part of our ongoing efforts to make Mansfield’s town centre a safer place for everyone.

“Alongside targeted enforcement operations like this, our team has been working hard to tackle antisocial behaviour, reduce violence against women and girls, and support local businesses.

“Through dedicated patrols and problem-solving initiatives, we have seen a 32% reduction in shop thefts and significant decreases in antisocial behaviour in the town centre.

“These results show the impact of a proactive, partnership-led approach to policing, and we will continue working closely with our partners to build on this success and ensure Mansfield remains a safe and welcoming place for all.”

Councillor Caroline Ellis, Joint Portfolio Holder for Health, Wellbeing, and Safer Communities said: “Operations like this are crucial in ensuring Mansfield’s night-time economy remains a safe and welcoming environment for everyone.

“By taking a proactive approach with our partners during targeted action days, we can together deter criminal behaviour and provide reassurance to those enjoying our town centre at night.

“This isn’t just about enforcement—it’s about prevention. It also links in with the wider Safer Streets 5 initiatives, including new CCTV and safe points along with St John’s Ambulance helpers to send a strong message to residents that our town is safe.

“We are committed to working with our partners to keep Mansfield safe, and these actions help build long-term confidence for businesses, residents, and visitors alike.”

These interventions, including the newly installed Safe Point intercoms on West Gate and Clumber Street – which enable 24/7 communication with Mansfield District Council’s CCTV operators – further reinforce the comprehensive approach to community safety.

With these measures in place, residents and visitors can enjoy the town centre with greater confidence, supporting a vibrant night-time economy.

To report antisocial behaviour in your neighbourhood, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or visit the web page linked below to report.

Report antisocial behaviour | Nottinghamshire Police

In an emergency, you should always call 999.