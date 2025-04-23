Drug dealer jailed after cocaine found in Mansfield and Ashfield area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drug dealer has been jailed after an investigation revealed he was supplying large amounts of cocaine in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

Officers seized Jovan Gregory’s mobile phone when he was arrested on other matters in July 2024.

A series of messages recovered from the device showed Gregory was supplying Class A drugs to customers.

The discovery led detectives to execute warrants at addresses in Mansfield and Kirkby on November 6, 2024.

Jovan Gregory. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Gregory, aged 28, was arrested at his home in Cedar Street, Mansfield, where officers found deal bags, weighing scales, designer clothes and large amounts of cash.

When they searched a second home in Mattley Avenue, Kirkby, police found a safe containing more than 260 grams of cocaine in vacuum-packed bags as well as more cash.

Gregory, of Cedar Street, was jailed for a total of three years and four months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday (April 17).

He had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Detective Constable Rebecca Pottage, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We recovered evidence Gregory was making a substantial amount of money from selling drugs in the community.

“It was no surprise to discover drugs, cash and designer goods when we searched these two properties connected with him.

“We know Class A drugs ruin the lives of very vulnerable people and anyone found to be involved in their supply can expect a robust response from the force.”