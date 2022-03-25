Drug-addicted Sutton couple battered teenager with wrench and baseball bat

Nottingham Crown Court was shown CCTV of Luke Chapman attacking the teenager with a wrench and chasing him through the address on Brand Lane, Sutton, on May 31, last year.

His girlfriend, Suzana Palmer, dressed in a pink dressing gown and wielding a baseball bat, first ran upstairs to steal drugs, and then came down and repeatedly hit the teen, who was fending off Chapman with a knife in the kitchen.

Prosecutor Gurdial Singh said their victim was hit more than 20 times, and left with marks and bruises on his torso, and a gash on the back of his head.

Luke Chapman

Chapman, 32, of Stevenson Crescent, Sutton, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, while Palmer, 37, of the same address, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary with intent to steal and possessing the bat.

The court heard Palmer, a mum-of-two, who worked for the Crown Prosecution Service until she was dismissed for misconduct, met Chapman in 2019, just before he was jailed.

Upon his release they started a relationship, she became embroiled in his lifestyle, and their drug-taking escalated under the influence of one another.

Judge John Sampson told her: "You once had a very promising career which you threw away and no doubt your life spiralled into drug addiction.

Suzana Palmer.

"As a consequence you lost your children and your life became dysfunctional and here you are facing a very serious sentence indeed."

The court heard Chapman has served a number of prison sentences after committing 36 previous offences, including violence, arson, robbery and unlawful wounding.

The judge told him he had led "a traumatic life" with "a sad and wretched background."

"Prison may stabilise you and I hope it does," he said.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Emma Coverley, for Chapman, said serious drug addiction, poor health, and an unstable personality disorder, contributed to his behaviour.

Lauren Fisher said Palmer, a victim of domestic violence, described herself as disgusted at what she had done.

On Friday, Chapman received an extended sentence and must serve six years and eight months before he is eligible for release. Palmer was sentenced to six years and will serve half before she is released.