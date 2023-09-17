News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Drone pilots told to avoid Goose Fair by Nottinghamshire Police

Police are warning photographers, filmmakers and other drone pilots not to fly their devices over this year’s Goose Fair.
By John Smith
Published 17th Sep 2023, 20:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 20:13 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A temporary airspace restriction will be in place over the Forest Recreation Ground for the duration of this year’s event, which will run between September 29 and October 8.

The restriction means it will be illegal to fly all types of drone in a 750 metre radius of the event.

This includes all surrounding streets.

Nottinghamshire Police have warned drone pilots to stay away from the Goose Fair. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceNottinghamshire Police have warned drone pilots to stay away from the Goose Fair. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Nottinghamshire Police have warned drone pilots to stay away from the Goose Fair. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Drones pilots who break the rules are liable for prosecution and a substantial fine.

Read More
Tram strike during Goose Fair a step closer after union members vote for action

Sergeant Vince Saunders, chief drone pilot at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drones are increasingly popular with photographers and filmmakers and I know many of them will be keen to get a spectacular overhead shot of this popular and colourful event.

“But sadly we have previously had issues with drones being flown in an inconsiderate way, posing a potential risk to people and equipment on the ground.

“These kind of restrictions are now common at such large open air events so it is wise for all pilots to assume that they cannot fly above any similar gathering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As a drone enthusiast myself the last thing I want is for fellow enthusiasts to get caught out at this or any other major public event, so please do make a habit of checking for temporary restrictive zones before you fly by using the Drone Assist app on your smartphone, where you will find live maps displaying all the airspace restrictions you need to be aware of.

Drone users can also visit dronesafetymap to check for restrictions and find further guidance about the safe operation of drones from the Civil Aviation Authority.