Drone footage shows moment suspected Mansfield bank burglars are arrested

In it the bungling criminals can be seen crawling around on top of Santander bank in Stockwell Gate before officers arrive and bring them down.

The rooftop bust came after the bank’s alarm was triggered around 1.10am this morning and officers were quickly deployed to the scene.

All three suspects were spotted by the force drone after a search inside the building left officers empty-handed.

Bungling burglars were hiding on the bank's roof

Two men, aged 25 and 40 and a woman, 31, were all arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident.

However, it is currently unclear if anything was stolen and detectives are now working hard to establish the circumstances.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers did a fantastic job to quickly arrive at the scene and make three arrests thanks to the support from the force’s drones team and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“This is a great example of how multiple departments from the force can work together to achieve good results and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in the arrests last night.

“Their quick actions may have prevented items being stolen from within the bank and we are pleased to have three people in custody as part of our enquiries into this incident.

“Burglary can have a devastating impact on businesses and we will always thoroughly investigate reports with the view to taking action against anyone who commits such an offence."