Driver was caught over the limit a full day after Mansfield boozing session

Connor Morris was stopped in a blue Ford Focus on Pelham Street for driving with no lights at 1.40am, on January 2, said prosecutor Lottie Tyler.

A breath test revealed he had 47 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: “It’s a shame really because he had done everything right.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest stories from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He said Morris had booked a hotel for the weekend and had consumed “a huge amount of alcohol” with friends on New Year’s Eve. He spent January 1 recovering, but ran out of cigarettes and went out.

“Much to his shock and horror he was still over the limit,” said Mr Pridham.

He said Morris, a corporal in the Royal Artillery, will be the subject of disciplinary proceedings, including a reduction in rank, which will impact on his career and pay.

Morris, of previous good character, was accompanied by his commanding officer who said the defendant had been a unit catering manager, since October 2020.

He described him as a professional soldier who was “trustworthy and honest,” adding he had shown “integrity and courage” for holding his hand up after making a mistake.

Morris, 24, of Yew Tree Drive, Shirebrook, admitted drink driving on Wednesday, and was fined £484, with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

He was banned for 12 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

The chair told him: “It was a very expensive packet of cigarettes.”