A driver has suffered facial injuries after a two-car crash in Sutton.

It is believed the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene of the incident in Station Road at 12:32am today (Tuesday, July 16).

The road was closed for some time while a recovery operation took place.

The A38 has now re-opened after the road has cleared.

Anyone with any information which could help the investigation is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 19 of July 16.

