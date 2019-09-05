Driver of stolen BMW tasered and arrested after pursuit with police on the A38

A stolen white BMW was chased by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit on the A38 earlier today (Thursday, September 5).

A tweet from Derbyshire Constabulary Drone Unit said: "Were you stuck on the A38 earlier or are you still there?

"The 28-year-old male driver of this stolen white BMW didn't wish to stop for Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit and proceeded to cause mayhem as they drove Southbound before being brought to a safe stop."

A tweet from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "Stolen BMW smashes it’s way out of a pre-emptive box ramming numerous police vehicles.

"Tactical contact made to end pursuit. Taser deployed as he tries to drive at us.

"In possession of lots of drugs, stun gun and knife. Arrested."

All lanes of the A38 have now reopened.

Drone footage from the A38

