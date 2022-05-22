Driver crashes car after falling asleep at wheel on M1 near Mansfield

Derbyshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit tweeted about the incident this morning, May 22.
Photos from the scene of the crash show a black coloured car left completely unrecognisable after the front bumper was crumpled in the collision with a gantry sign structure close to the exit slip road for the A617 for Mansfield.
Officers from Derbyshire RPU said no-one was injured in the crash, but the driver was reported to court.
They said: “Driving home early this morning. Driver fell asleep at the wheel and this is the result. Car safety technology saving lives again – no injuries. Driver reported to court.”
Responding to officers, one Twitter user said: “This driver was very lucky maybe next time they will think before driving while tired could have being so much worse.”
Another added: “My god, he should buy a lottery ticket, unbelievably lucky.”