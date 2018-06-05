Driver crashed into two parked cars in Mansfield the morning after he had been drinking

A driver who crashed into two parked cars in Mansfield the morning after he had been drinking has been sentenced.

Joseph Storey, of Larch Close, Bestwood, was disqualified from driving for 15 months after pleading guilty to drink driving at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday (1 June 2018). He was also given a £150 fine, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.

The 23-year-old was arrested shortly after 7.50am on Saturday 20 January when he crashed his car into two parked cars on Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield. He escaped uninjured having provided a sample of 59ug when the legal limit is 35 (in 100ml of breath).

Police Sergeant Tony Rungay who attended the scene said: "This highlights the importance of drivers being incredibly cautious about getting behind the wheel the morning after a heavy night.

"The alcohol was still in Storey’s system and he was not fit to drive.

"It is so dangerous to take this risk, the entire windscreen of his car was forced out from the impact and he is lucky that his actions didn't result in serious injury or worse."