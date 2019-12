A driver has been arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs and being unfit to drive after they crashed into a barrier on the M1 southbound.

The crash occurred between J26 and J27 on the southbound carriageway.

There are long delays between J26 and dJ29

There are now long queues and delays between J26 and J29 after the closures were extended following the arrest.

The AA says that the delays are expected to be as long as 32 minutes.

Highways England said police and the ambulance service are at the scene.