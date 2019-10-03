Driver accused of killing Farnsfield doctor said tray which blocked his view was fitted 'to be one of the lads'

A HGV driver on trial for killing a Farnsfield-born doctor because a tray-table blocked his view had a modified dashboard fitted so he could be 'one of the lads', a court heard.

Dr Suzanna Bull, 32, died from 'catastrophic' injuries at the scene of the collision on Pershore Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, on October 9, 2017.

Lorry driver Robert Bradbury, 50, said he had been told the items posed a viewing obstruction during a routine inspection months before the death of 32-year-old Suzanna Bull.

The tray-table, a sat-nav system, a fan, ornaments and other items had been placed on the centre of the truck's dashboard, said prosecutor Michael Duck QC at Birmingham Crown Court.

Responding to questions from his barrister Ian Bridge on why he had a dashboard tray-table, Bradbury said: "Just so I could be one of the lads. They all had one so I got one.

'My gaffer at the time drove with one in. Nobody said anything to me about it."

Bradbury also admitted under cross examination, that the tray table was quite cluttered and that, if the tray table had not been fitted, he would have clearly seen Dr Bull cycling on the road.

Towards the end of his evidence, Bradbury broke down and said: "I turned up to do my day's work that day. Nobody knows what I have gone through over the past two years."

Previously, the court had previously heard how Dr Bull - who worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital and is the daughter of retired King's Mill Hospital consultant Peter Bull - had been cycling with her brother around 30 seconds before the fatal incident.

Bradbury, of Acocks Green, Birmingham, denies causing death by dangerous driving and an alternative charge of causing death by careless driving.

The trial continues.