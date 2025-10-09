Drink driver tried to flee from cops in Blidworth by jumping garden fences but ran straight into waiting officer

A drink driver who tried to flee from police in Blidworth jumped garden fences before running straight into a waiting officer, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruairi Herbert was spotted getting out of his car and running inside an address on Belle Vue Lane, at around 11.30pm on February 17, said Alexander Staddon, prosecuting.

He fled through the house and into the back garden where he jumped over a fence and ran into a waiting police dog handler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because an open can of beer was found in the car he was breathalysed.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

A test revealed he had 73 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he has one previous conviction for failing to provide a breath specimen in September 2022.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said Herbert made “a very stupid mistake” on his way home from the pub when he was stopped by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For what it is worth the journey from the pub to his partner's grandmother's house was quarter of a mile - a relatively short distance,” he said.

He has had to resign from his job in the fire protection industry because the work takes him all around the country.

Herbert, aged 26, of High Street, Brant Broughton, Lincolnshire, admitted drink driving after initially denying the charge, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was banned from driving for 40 months but a rehabilitation course will reduced the ban by 25 per cent if he completes it by March 4 2028

He was fined £162 with a £65 surcharge and £200 towards costs.