Drink-driver had to be held up as he staggered around Mansfield petrol station

Fjodors Rusakovics was seen "staggering" around the forecourt of the Gulf station, on Stockwell Gate, after blocking incoming traffic for ten minutes by parking his blue Chevrolet at the entrance.

A witness watched him trying to fill up before a passenger got out and helped him pay for the fuel and return to the vehicle, said prosecutor Shiaroz Ahmed.

The witness confiscated his keys and called the police, at 8am, on February 14. A test revealed he had 125 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

A probation officer told magistrates Rusakovics had been invited to a party where "he didn't want to be impolite and decided to drink because everyone else was drinking”.

"He says he doesn't normally drink as he is on a lot of medication for high blood pressure and diabetes,” she said.

"He planned to stay the night but he was asked to move his car from the residential parking area. He admits it was a silly thing to do."

The single father, who works full-time at a pet food processing factory, failed to provide a specimen for police in November 2015.

Rusakovics, of Farndon Road, admitted drink driving via a Russian interpreter, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He received a 12-month community order with 180 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned for 40 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent.

He was ordered to pay a £95 surcharge with £85 costs.