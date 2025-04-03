Drink driver cut cop’s face while flailing about after arrest in Sutton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drink driver cut a police officer's face while flailing his handcuffed arm about as he was arrested for being twice over the legal limit in Sutton, a court has heard.

Police were on patrol when Piotr Galuszka pulled out in front of them and swerved across the road at 10.55pm on February 27, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

He made left and right turns without indicating before crossing onto the wrong side of the road.

When he was stopped on Pinxton Lane, Galuszka said he “drove like that because there was nothing else on the road.”

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

A breath test revealed he had 71 micrograms of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

As he was being arrested he had to be taken to the floor where he threw back an arm and struck an officer in the face causing a small cut under his eye.

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said Galuszka, of previous good character, was remorseful, especially about the assault.

He had visited a friend and planned to stay overnight, but drove home after a falling out.

He gave up his job as a fork lift truck driver because he didn't feel safe driving anymore and is currently without income, Mr Taylor added.

Galuszka, aged 31, of Talbot Street, Pinxton, admitted drink driving and assaulting an emergency worker when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and must pay £120 compensation.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months but the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent if he completes a rehabilitation course by March 2026.