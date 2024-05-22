Drink driver collided with car at Mansfield junction after downing four pints
Nathan Wood crashed at a junction on Warsop Road and police officers said he and his passenger both appeared to be drunk, said prosecutor Declan Austin.
A breath test revealed he had 68 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Wood, of previous good character, told magistrates: “I genuinely felt I was OK, otherwise I wouldn’t have driven.
“It is such a big mistake. I apologise to everyone involved. I want you to understand how sorry I am.”
Wood, 31, of Wordsworth Avenue, Sheffield, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday
He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
He was disqualified for 19 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.