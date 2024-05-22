Drink driver collided with car at Mansfield junction after downing four pints

By Tim Cunningham
Published 22nd May 2024, 17:54 BST
A drink driver who collided with another car after downing four pints in Mansfield Woodhouse will lose his job in the motor trade, a court has heard.

Nathan Wood crashed at a junction on Warsop Road and police officers said he and his passenger both appeared to be drunk, said prosecutor Declan Austin.

A breath test revealed he had 68 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Wood, of previous good character, told magistrates: “I genuinely felt I was OK, otherwise I wouldn’t have driven.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

“It is such a big mistake. I apologise to everyone involved. I want you to understand how sorry I am.”

Wood, 31, of Wordsworth Avenue, Sheffield, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday

He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was disqualified for 19 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.