Drink driver collided with car at Mansfield junction after downing four pints

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A drink driver who collided with another car after downing four pints in Mansfield Woodhouse will lose his job in the motor trade, a court has heard.

Nathan Wood crashed at a junction on Warsop Road and police officers said he and his passenger both appeared to be drunk, said prosecutor Declan Austin.

A breath test revealed he had 68 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wood, of previous good character, told magistrates: “I genuinely felt I was OK, otherwise I wouldn’t have driven.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

“It is such a big mistake. I apologise to everyone involved. I want you to understand how sorry I am.”

Wood, 31, of Wordsworth Avenue, Sheffield, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday

He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.