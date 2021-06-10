Drink driver collided with another vehicle in Mansfield after taking wife to hospital

Robert Lenkiewicz's red Mazda swerved across the white line and collided with another vehicle on Abbott Road at 5.20pm on April 16.

Prosecutor Daniel Pietryka said Lenkiewicz told police officers he was returning home after dropping off his wife at King's Mill Hospital.

A breath test revealed he had 58 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Abbott Road in Mansfield.

Lenkiewicz, of previous good character, represented himself via a Polish interpreter.

He said: "I had to take my wife very urgently to hospital. I simply wasn't considering the fact that I had been drinking previously in the day."

But he denied causing the incident, the court heard.

Lenkiewicz, 47, of Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, admitted drink driving at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £300, with £85 costs and a £34 surcharge. He was banned for 12 months.