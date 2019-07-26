Drink driver caught with a flat tyre in Clipstone

A drink driver broke down in court after she was caught more than three times over the limit in Clipstone, magistrates heard.

Members of the public contacted the police after they saw Fiona White driving a grey Toyota Yaris with a flat tyre.

She was seen parking awkwardly outside the Co-Op, on Mansfield Road, Clipstone, at around 6pm, on June 27.

Prosecutor Emma Heath-Tilford said members of the public went into the store to prevent her from buying more alcohol.

A test revealed White had 128 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

The court heard said she drank a couple of glasses of wine at the Badger Box pub, in Annesley, in her lunch hour, and felt OK to drive.

White, of previous good character, said: "I can't say how sorry I am. I made a massive mistake.

"I am seeking help. I thought I could deal with it myself, but obviously I couldn't. I am sorry."

Probation officer Lucy Harrison said White had recently faced "one issue after another" and alcohol had become a crutch.

"I think it is a wake-up call and she has made real steps," she said. "She has made such progress on her own."

White, 43, of Greenwood Avenue, Edwinstowe, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She received a 12 month community order, with 15 rehabilitation days.

She was banned for 30 months, but she was offered a drink-drivers' rehabilitation course, which will reduce the length of the ban by 228 days if she completes it before April 2021.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.

