Drink driver caught almost four times over the limit in Mansfield

Drink driver suspect with Nottinghamshire Police officers.

The vital work of response officers was highlighted after a drink driver was caught almost four times over the legal limit.

Reports were received of a drink driver on Southwell Road West, Mansfield, around 11.20pm on July 1.

Officers found a man standing outside a property who was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol.

Although he said his car was at home, officers checked with the control room and discovered the vehicle was parked nearby.

The 56-year-old provided his car key to officers who walked to find a Ford Fiesta further along the road.

The keys unlocked the car and the tyres and bonnet were warm to the touch.

Officers suspected that the man had been drink driving and conducted a roadside breath test where he blew a reading of 123 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

This arrest comes as Nottinghamshire Police is set to shine the spotlight on the fine work of response officers across the county later this month as part of a week of action.

PC Paul Pugsley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said the arrest was an example which showcases the importance of officers being out on the roads to keep the public safe and crack down on offenders.

He added: “There is no excuse for anyone to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“This severely inhibits a driver’s reaction time, which puts both pedestrians and motorists at risk of harm.

“We would always encourage anyone who suspects someone might be under the influence of drink or drugs to call the police immediately.”