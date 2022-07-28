Drink-drive businessman caught in Ollerton must find a new way to get about

Martin Massey's headlights were off and he was swerving across Ollerton Road, when police spotted him at midnight, on June 10.

Prosecutor Sharioz Ahmed said his Audi A5 straddled the white line for a while and he didn't stop straight away.

A test revealed he had 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard he has no previous convictions and a clean driving licence.

Brian Nuttney, mitigating, said Massey, aged 46, disapproves of drink-drivers and is now ‘embarrassed and ashamed that he is now one of their ranks.’

He was waiting at a hotel to meet a business colleague and got ‘sucked into’ a celebration by other workmates.

Massey was driving his collegeague to a different hotel and ‘had no intention to drive drunk but he made some bad errors’.

“He didn’t realise the blue lights were for him but as soon as he did he pulled over,” Mr Nuttney added. “He knows he is going to have to find different ways to get about.”

Massey, formerly of The Whins, Greasborough, Rotherham, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £576 and ordered to pay a £57 surcharge and £85 costs.