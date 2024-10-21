Dramatic footage shows dangerous driver arrest after pursuit in Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dramatic police dashcam and body worn camera footage shows a dangerous driver being chased down and arrested as a crackdown continues on serious acquisitive crime in Bassetlaw.

Roads policing team officers in marked cars spotted a black Ford Focus displaying false registration plates on the A631, travelling away from Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, into Nottinghamshire.

Officers formed a tactical plan as they followed the car but the driver was already travelling at speed and overtaking other motorists as he headed towards Bawtry.

He continued to overtake and drove at excess speed, turning left through a red light. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was authorised as other tactical resources headed towards the location.

As the Ford travelled away from Bawtry, it reached speeds over 80mph.

The driver continued to overtake other members of the public and then drove on the wrong side of the road head-on towards oncoming traffic, forcing other motorists to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

As the vehicle went back to right side of the road, it then collided with a member of the public’s car, causing minor damage, as it once again overtook.

Officers ended the pursuit by making tactical contact with the Ford, just over Scaftworth Hill on the approach towards the village of Everton.

After the Ford veered off the road and into a field, the driver then ran from the car.

After a short foot pursuit, he was swiftly detained by PC Haddon Smith who drew his Taser and told him to stop.

The 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, going equipped for theft, driving without insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was subsequently released on conditional bail in relation to the incident which happened during the evening of Tuesday 15 October.

Tackling and preventing serious acquisitive crime - which includes offences such as burglary, robbery, and theft - often involves cross-border criminals using the road network and is a current policing priority in the Bassetlaw district.

Neighbourhood inspector Rob Harrison said: “Serious acquisitive crimes strike at the very heart of how safe people feel in their own homes or communities.

“We know the devastating impact these sorts of crimes can have on people in Bassetlaw and that’s why we continue to treat these kinds of offences so seriously.

“Increased patrols and tactics used by our roads policing unit and road crime team have meant we’ve been able to pursue more vehicles suspected to be involved in criminality.

"It has also enabled officers to be in the right places at the right times to prevent and detect crime, as well as carrying out effective enforcement operations which remain ongoing.”

PC Haddon Smith, of the roads policing team, added: “Our number one priority is to keep people safe.

"As highlighted in this instance, we will not tolerate people who break the law by driving vehicles in a dangerous manner that puts themselves and other road users and members of the public at risk of serious injury or death.”