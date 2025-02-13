Double arrest after Selston burglary suspects spotted by police on street in Hucknall

Two suspects wanted in connection with a burglary in Selston were arrested after being spotted by eagle-eyed officers in Hucknall.

The Hucknall response team was out attending a separate report when something else grabbed their attention.

A man and woman, who were walking towards them seemingly decided to abruptly turn around and go the other way after spotting police.

This evasive behaviour immediately raised the suspicions of the officers, with this feeling then heightened further when the duo quickened their pace and started to run away.

At that point, officers in the vicinity snapped into action to conduct a quickfire area search, just after 12.30am on February 11.

This resulted in the two suspects being quickly tracked down, with the duo located crouching down in a nearby garden.

After catching up with the suspects, their details were run through the police system, at which point they were identified as being wanted in connection with a burglary.

The pair were wanted in connection with an incident in which a car was stolen from Penrose Court in Selston after a set of keys, a purse and a jacket were taken from within a property.

The 40-year-old woman and 47-year-old man were subsequently both arrested on suspicion of burglary.

They were additionally arrested on suspicion of shop theft after being linked to multiple other offences too.

PC Ryan Shiel, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident provided a great example of our policing teams instinctively working together to respond to something as it happened and provide an immediate result.

“Within seconds of these two people being spotted acting suspiciously and electing to run away, we’d tracked them down and discovered they had potential links to a break-in from the month before.

“We hope this provides some reassurance to the community that our officers won’t hesitate to react to anything that doesn’t look quite right and that we’re always trying to solve outstanding offences when we’re out in the community.”