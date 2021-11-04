Police are investigating after the incident started when the man withdrew money at a bank in Queen Street. A group of men are believed to have started shouting and pushing him up the street against his will.

One of the men allegedly approached him from behind and pulled the bag over his head. The group are then said to have ran off with the bag and contents, including the cash.

Nottinghamshire Police

Searches were conducted and later that day, three men, aged 33, 34 and 39 were arrested on suspicion of robbery in relation to the incident, which happened just before 11.20am on Saturday.

Making two of the arrests in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, officers recovered a quantity of what is believed to be mamba, and the 34-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hall, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is absolutely appalling to hear these reports of this opportunist robbery where a double-amputee was subject to this behaviour.

They have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

“Everyone in Nottinghamshire should feel safe and respected, no matter their background or circumstances, and our officers are committed to protecting people from harm.

“We take incidents like this extremely seriously. Officers arrested three men before the end of that same day and are continuing their enquiries.

“We would now urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information or dashcam footage in particular, to get in touch.”

Contact 101, quoting incident 315 of 30 October 2021.”