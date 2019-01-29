Doctor gives evidence at Amber Peat inquest

A doctor at the centre of the inquest into Amber Peat's death said he was shocked to hear how much information had not been shared by different agencies in the years leading up to the tragedy.

Doctor Michael Paul Gadsden, was Amber's GP at Straffa Health in Tibshelf and he took part in a serious case review following Amber's death

Amber Peat

He said the review had revealed a much bigger picture which would have been clear had all information been shared by different agencies.

He said he first met Amber on October 18, 2013, where she had visited him with her mother to discuss Amber's behavioural issues

Which included attention seeking, running away from home, lack of self esteem and problems at school.

Her family thought she may have been suffering from ADHD.

The GP said he had also been told Danny Peat Amber's father had a borderline personality disorder.

Amber told him she thought she might have been the cause of her step dad's 'bad moods'.

He had spoken to teacher Joanne Holland at Tibshelf Community School who confined Amber had been attention seeking but her behaviour was more fitting with a chaotic home background than ADHD.

Mrs Holland had told the inquest Amber had been worried about money and hungry, leading to behavioural issues.

Dr Gadsden decided a referral of the family to a multi agency team was appropriate.

He noted Mr Peat's mental health had deteriorated and he was isolating himself from his family.

This did not happen until January 2014.

The coroner asked if in his opinion Amber had the mental capacity to take her own life.

He said " She came across as intelligent and had her wits about her. It would be very difficult to say."

He said: "It was shocking to hear some of the events which had gone on from Amber's birth."

As a result of taking part in the serious case review he had realised there was a much bigger picture he was not aware of.

The inquest continues.