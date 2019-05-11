Do you recognise these people wanted in connection with Mansfield theft?

Nottinghamshire Police have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak to in connection with a theft in Mansfield.

The images show a man and a woman who are wanted in connection with the incident, on March 12, 2019 at the NEXT store in St Peters Retail Park.

A police spokesman said: "Recognise this man and woman? We’d like to speak to them both in connection with a theft from the NEXT store at the St Peters Retail Park in Mansfield on March 12.

"If you recognise them or think you can help, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 399 of March 12, 2019."