Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Kirkby.

Officers would like to speak to Alan Read, 52, from the Kirkby area in connection with the incident, which occurred on February 27.

Alan Read

Kirkby stabbing victim and suspected attacker know each other police believe

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him, but to call police immediately on 999.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.