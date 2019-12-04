Distraction burglars steal car and cash from Sutton pensioner

Police are hunting two men who stole cash and a car from a Sutton pensioner.

Police are warning residents to beware of distraction burglars after after an 82-year-old man was targeted by two men on Monday evening (December 2).

Thompson Crescent Sutton

The two suspects knocked on the door of his home on Thompson Crescent between 5pm and 5.20pm.

The man believed the men were from the same firm which had installed a boiler earler that day.

They guided the victim back into his living room. One of them stayed with him while the other went through to the kitchen.

While the pensioner was distracted the suspects stole a quantity of cash and took his car keys.

After leaving the victim’s property they drove off in his car.

Det Sgt Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who saw anything or who has any information about this burglary or the two suspects to please get in touch with us.

“It may have been that these men were hanging around in the area when the victim’s boiler was being installed and they used that as a means of tricking their way into his home.

“The suspects are both white, believed to be aged in their 20s, about 6ft tall and of slight build. They were wearing coats with black hoods.

“If you have any information call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 677 of 2 December 2019.”

DS Morgan added: “Distraction burglars often prey on our most vulnerable residents, tricking their way into homes by making up stories, by pretending to work for an official company or asking for help to try to gain entry.

"Don't allow anyone without valid identification access to your home and, if you're unsure, don't let them in.

"Residents should remain vigilant and ensure that their home is secure at all times.

“Keep the chain on the door while talking to them and check with the company that the person is purporting to be from.

"Our advice is always to say no to cold-callers and to report any suspicious activity to police immediately.”