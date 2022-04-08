Disqualifed drink-driver caught speeding in Mansfield banned for third time

Aurimas Kacerauskas was spotted travelling "at speed" on Southwell Road West, at 3am, on March 25.

Prosecutor Teresa Simms said officers had to reach 80mph when the speed limit is 30mph to catch up with him.

A test revealed he had 58 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

He was banned for drink-driving in November 2020, and again in November 2021, when he received a 14-month disqualification

He said: "This was the biggest mistake in my life. I don't think I will do that again. I asked for some help with alcohol."

Kacerauskas, 28, of Argyle Street, Mansfield, admitted drink-driving, while disqualified and without insurance, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He received a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days.