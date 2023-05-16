News you can trust since 1952
Discarded needles found during weapons sweep in Mansfield parks

Police uncovered “a few discarded needles” during a search of Mansfield parks – but were “happy” not to find any weapons.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 16th May 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield south safer neighbourhoods team have been out in Carr Bank Park, Racecourse Park and Rainers Field with trusted metal detectors searching for weapons and knives which may have been discarded or hidden.

It is part of Operation Sceptre, a week of action against knife crime.

A police community support officer conducts a weapons sweep with a metal detector.A police community support officer conducts a weapons sweep with a metal detector.
A police community support officer conducts a weapons sweep with a metal detector.
A team spokesman said: “We have conducted our search in the three parks and are happy to let you know nothing was found apart from a few discarded needles, that have been disposed of correctly.

“While out in the parks we have spoken to members of the public and have discussed about our week of action, on the danger's of knives.

“There is also a knife amnesty at Mansfield Police Station’s front counter, where you can discard knives that you do not wish to have.”