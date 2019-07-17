Did you witness attempted Kirkby knifepoint robbery?

A 67-year-old man was threatened with a knife by a man who tried to snatch his wallet in Kirkby.

The victim managed to prevent him taking the wallet from his jacket pocket in Central Avenue at 7.24pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 16).

Central Avenue in Kirkby. Pic: Google Images.

The man, who was described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall and aged around 40, then led the victim at knifepoint to nearby Manor Crescent but then fled when he called out for help.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 904 of 16 July 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

