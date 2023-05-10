Richard Stocks, now aged 55, has been described as a “devious and predatory sex offender” after also admitting attempted rape, two counts of sexual assault and two of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he assaulted his young victims repeatedly, instructing each of them to remain silent about what had happened.

His offending was finally exposed when one of the girls reported what had happened to her mother in July 2021 and a police investigation was launched.

Richard Stocks, aged 55, has been jailed for 27 years.

Each victim “provided compelling testimonies about Stocks’ behaviour and his distinctive physical characteristics”, while Stocks was further exposed by damning medical evidence.

After repeatedly denying what he had done, Stocks later admitted his crimes.

He was yesterday jailed for 27 years and ordered to serve another year on extended licence. He was also added to the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Detective Constable Kerry Stringfellow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Stocks is a devious and predatory sex offender who repeatedly preyed on young children.

“The nature of his offending was utterly horrific and has unsurprisingly had a very significant impact on his victims.

“As Stocks prepares to spend much of the rest of his life in prison, my thoughts are very much with his victims today.

“But for their bravery in coming forward and telling us about what had happened, Stocks would have remained a danger to any children he came into contact with.

“Investigations of this type are difficult and upsetting to work on, but nothing is more important to us than the safety and wellbeing of children.