Detectives welcome Shirebrook murder conviction and sentencing

The court heard the body of 55-year-old Mr Jackson was discovered on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at an allotment, off Prospect Drive, where he lived in a caravan.

During the trial, the jury heard Mr Jackson suffered almost 40 separate injuries and was ultimately killed by a stab wound to his leg.

Leon Smith was found guilty of murder following a trial at Derby Crown Court.

Smith, of Alder Way, Shirebrook, had denied a single count of murder.

But the court heard the 28-year-old Smith, an amphetamine and cocaine user, was high on drugs at the time and had told a witness that evening he ‘intended to kill someone’.

Complex inquiry

Victim Andrew Jackson.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Chris Marriott, who led the investigation, said: “This was a complex inquiry, which lasted nearly two years and involved many teams and hundreds of investigators across Derbyshire and the wider East Midlands.

“The diligence and dedication displayed by all those involved in this investigation was second to none and my thanks go to everyone involved for their continued commitment.

“Smith had taken drugs that night, but that is no excuse for his actions.

“He knew Mr Jackson was a vulnerable man who lived alone and he travelled from his friend’s house in Mansfield to Mr Jackson’s caravan and carried out a brutal and motiveless murder.

“CCTV showed us Smith had been in the area that evening, carrying an air rifle, but he never admitted to being in the allotment that night.

“We later recovered the air rifle and expert analysis revealed some unusual linear bruising on Mr Jackson’s body closely matched that of the rifle butt.”

Mr Marriott thanked people for their support during the investigation.

He said: “My thanks go out to Mr Jackson’s family, the local community and our partners for their support and co-operation during the lengthy investigation.

“Mr Jackson was much-loved in the local community and many knew him as a friendly man who was always willing to help others. I hope his family and friends can now seek some comfort from the verdict.”