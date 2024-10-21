Detectives release CCTV footage following beauty salon robbery in Kirkby-in-Ashfield

Detectives investigating a robbery at a beauty salon want to speak to the man captured on this CCTV footage.

The incident took place at Ayelashes, in Victoria Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, at 6.05pm on 1 October 2024 when two masked men entered the salon and demanded cash.

A member of staff and a customer were inside the premises at the time.

When the staff member said there was no money inside, one of the offenders snatched a handbag from the customer and they fled on bicycles.

The victim’s bank card was later used at a shop in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery last Tuesday (8 October) and remains on bail while investigations continue.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This arrest was an important step in our investigation but we are now asking for the public’s help to identify another man.

“We believe he could have important information about what happened. While we understand the images are not completely clear, officers believe there are people who will recognise him.

“Thankfully no one was hurt in the robbery, but we want to track down those responsible as this will have been an upsetting experience for the two people inside the salon that day.

“I’d urge anyone who recognises this man, or has any other information or relevant footage, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 498 of 1 October 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.