Nottinghamshire police were called to an address in Lowes Wong, Southwell, at around 7.45pm on the evening of Wednesday, February 2, when the break-in was reported.

A glass door at the rear had been smashed, and items including jewellery were stolen from inside.

Brwa Karim, 22, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being charged with burglary.

Karim, of Kneller Road, Twickenham, denied the offence and was remanded into custody. He will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on May 13.

Detective Constable Jayne Milne, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Being burgled is a horrible experience for victims who have their safe space violated and their treasured possessions stolen.

“That’s why Nottinghamshire Police has two specialist teams of detectives dedicated to investigating these offences and getting justice for victims.