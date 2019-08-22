Desperate Worksop addict ordered to get help

A "desperate" Worksop shoplifter who stole to fund his heroin habit has been ordered to get treatment for his addiction, a court heard.

Desmond Harris stole £40 of groceries on June 16, a £230 socket set from B&Q, on July 13, £10 of groceries from Sainsbury's on July 14, and £104 of goods on February 8.

He was found in possession of heroin at Worksop police station on July 15, and failed to attend court, on August 16, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

Harris also tried to steal five bottles of whisky from Morrisons, on February 7, as well as items from the One Stop Shop, on March 24.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said Harris was jailed for shoplifting last year, but before that his last theft matter was in 2011.

"He has been using drugs on and off all his adult life," she said. "He is using heroin and stealing items to fund that addiction.

"It was done out of desperation because of the drug use. He is desperate to get off drugs."

She said locking him up would not address the roots of his offending.

Harris, 38, care of Trent Street, admitted the offences, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

District judge Andrew Meachin sentenced him to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 23 months, and ordered him to take partin an six month drug treatment programme.

Harris was ordered to pay £384 compensation, and received a £120 fine for possession of the drugs.

