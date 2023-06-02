‘Desperate’ Kirkby man urinated in police van after cops ignored his toilet plea

Tyson Parr was arrested following a disturbance on the night of December 14, last year, and £95.75 cleaning costs were incurred, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Katherine Wilson, prosecuting, saidthe offence put him in breach of a one-year prison sentence for harassment, suspended for two years by Mansfield magistrates last September.

Parr, aged 36, of Laburnum Avenue, admitted criminal damage.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: “He had been out drinking and explained to the police he was desperate to use the toilet.

“He was desperate and on medication for a weak bladder. It’s not a case of him threatening – he literally could not hold it in any longer.”

The court heard Parr received the suspended sentence for breaching a restraining order made to protect his former partner.

“I put the fear of God into him when I warned him the sentence could be activated,” Mr Pridham said.

“This offence has absolutely nothing to do with that restraining order. If it were, you would clearly activate the suspended sentence.”

He said Parr, a refuse collector, had been complying with post-sentence supervision after his release from prison.

The court heard he sustained head and shoulder injuries in an unprovoked attack “with some sort of a machete” at the weekend.

“The sooner this case can be resolved, the sooner he can go back to hospital,” said Mr Pridham.