News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

‘Desperate’ Kirkby man urinated in police van after cops ignored his toilet plea

A “desperate” Kirkby man with a weak bladder who urinated in the back of a police van after his pleas for the toilet were ignored could have been locked up, a court heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read

Tyson Parr was arrested following a disturbance on the night of December 14, last year, and £95.75 cleaning costs were incurred, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Katherine Wilson, prosecuting, saidthe offence put him in breach of a one-year prison sentence for harassment, suspended for two years by Mansfield magistrates last September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Parr, aged 36, of Laburnum Avenue, admitted criminal damage.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: “He had been out drinking and explained to the police he was desperate to use the toilet.

“He was desperate and on medication for a weak bladder. It’s not a case of him threatening – he literally could not hold it in any longer.”

The court heard Parr received the suspended sentence for breaching a restraining order made to protect his former partner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I put the fear of God into him when I warned him the sentence could be activated,” Mr Pridham said.

“This offence has absolutely nothing to do with that restraining order. If it were, you would clearly activate the suspended sentence.”

Read More
Mansfield thug stamped on victim’s head and blinded him in one eye during violen...

He said Parr, a refuse collector, had been complying with post-sentence supervision after his release from prison.

The court heard he sustained head and shoulder injuries in an unprovoked attack “with some sort of a machete” at the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The sooner this case can be resolved, the sooner he can go back to hospital,” said Mr Pridham.

Parr was fined £100 and ordered to pay £90.75 compensation.