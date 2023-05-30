News you can trust since 1952
‘Desperate’ Kirkby man pawned girlfriend's gold bracelet to buy food

A Kirkby man who pawned a gold bracelet he had given his girlfriend in order to buy food was brought before the courts when he failed to compensate the pawnbroker.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 30th May 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:07 BST

Jack Beckwork received £260 for the bangle from the H&T pawnshop in the Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton, on January 13, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Katherine Wilson, prosecuting, said his partner realised it was missing from the bedside cabinet and called the police. He was cautioned for the theft and the bracelet was retrieved and returned to her.

Beckworth, aged 23, was told to repay the £260, but was brought to court after failing to do so.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Magistrates heard he is of previous good character aside from a caution for criminal damage from earlier this year.

Beckworth, of Cornerpin Drive, Kirkby, admitted fraud by false representation.

Deborah Bell, mitigating, said: “It is a real shame he is going to have a criminal record because he wasn’t in a position to pay the money back.

“He doesn’t have any money – that is the bottom line. And that was the situation in January.”

She said neither of them were receiving benefits at the time and they were “desperate”.

Ms Bell said: “He used the money to buy food and for general living expenses. He didn’t buy anything extravagant. It was literally so they could get by.

“The relationship is over, mainly as a result of what happened.”

Ms Bell said he is on Universal Credit of £217 per month and was sanctioned for 80 days after failing to attend an appointment.

Beckworth was ordered to pay £260 compensation.