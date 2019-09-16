Derbyshire woman banned from keeping animals after pet dog left in 'terrible' condition

A Derbyshire woman who left her dog suffering from a horrendous flea infestation for at least six months has been banned from keeping animals.

Emma Bluff, 43, of Sherwood Street, Carr Vale, Bolsover, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the animal when she appeared at Chesterfield magistrates’ court.

RSPCA Inspector Mick Darling was sent to the home after a tip off from the public and found the Akita-crossed Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog called Molly had lost half of her fur due to a severe flea infestation which a vet said had been left untreated for at least six months.

The vet found Molly, aged 11, was covered in fleas with inflammation all over her body, head, neck, muzzle and legs which had led to numerous self trauma injuries and infections.

READ MORE: Derbyshire woman kept starving pet dogs in cage with no food or water

The collar on Moly was so badly fouled by the fleas that the vet was unable to unclip it and it had to be cut off.

Due to her age, the flea infestation had caused Molly’s health to fail.

She was underweight, had an untreated growth at the bottom of her tail and she was struggling to stand on her back legs.

Her claws were long with the front dew calls almost sticking into her leg. She also had sore feet which had been caused by standing in urine.

READ MORE: 'Dangerous' raccoon dogs 'found dead' at side of Derbyshire roads

Due to the severity of her condition, her suffering and the fact she had other health problems the vet decided the kindest thing to do was to put Molly to sleep.

Inspector Darling said: “Molly was in a terrible condition and was left like this for at least six months.

“Sadly this case goes to show how untreated skin conditions and allergies can lead to painful and horrendous suffering and other health issues - it is a pet owner’s duty to seek veterinary treatment.”

As well as the ban on keeping all animals for five years Bluff was also handed a 16-week custodial sentence which was suspended for 12 months.

She was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £300 costs and a £150 victim surcharge.

The court heard the offence crossed the custodial threshold but the judge suspended the sentence after hearing in mitigation how the defendant cared for a family member.