Derbyshire village pest hit with criminal behaviour order

A 29-year-old Derbyshire woman has been given a three year criminal behaviour order for persistent anti-social behaviour in her village.

Tanya Downes, of Church Street, Whaley Thorns, has been at the centre of numerous complaints of nuisance behaviour in the area.

Downes appeared at North East Derbyshire and Dales Magistrates’ Court and was made the subject of the order. If she breaches it she could be jailed for up to five years.

She is not allowed to cause ‘alarm, harassment or distress’ and is banned from certain areas of Whaley Thorns.

Bolsover District Council’s cabinet member for community safety, Councillor Hilary Gilmour, said: “We know there have been a lot of problems in the village and this order will hopefully put a stop to them now.

“We have been working very closely with our partners to resolve the issues and problems that have been taking place and we are delighted this work has finally paid off.”

PC Amanda Burden said: “Anti-social behaviour is something that the police and our partners take seriously.

“In most instances conversations with those causing problems are generally enough to stop issues escalating. If this does not work then further legal action will be taken against those involved.

“Tanya Downes has caused numerous, serious issues over an extended period of time.

“Officers, council officials, partner agencies and members of the public have provided numerous examples of behaviour that is just not acceptable.”

If you witness Downes breaching the order, call Derbyshire police on the 101 non-emergency number with the time and a description of the behaviour.